Covid curbs for visitors to Bengaluru zoo on New Year holidays

Bengaluru, Dec 30 : The Bannerghatta Biological Park here on Wednesday announced Covid measures for visitors during the New Year holidays.

“In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation and emergence of a new strain abroad, measures have been taken to contain the virus spread and ensure the health of visitors to the zoo,” the zoo’s Executive Director said in an order.

As large number of people are expected to visit the zoo during the 4-day holidays, all visitors will have to book tickets online in advance for entry and parking.

“Biosecurity measures like foot-dip in potassium permanganate solution are provided at the entry, disinfection protocol at visitor pathways, resting areas, stand-off barriers and fumigation at animal enclosures are being carried out regularly,” said the order.

As per the state government’s guidelines, visitors have to wear face mask, maintain physical distance, sanitise their hands and undergo thermal screening at the entrance.

“Visitors are advised not to touch standoff barriers, not to spit in the park, tease or feed animals and follow the park rules to avoid fine,” said the order.

Founded in 1970 and declared as a national park in 1974, the 50-year-old zoo is a popular tourist destination, having a pet corner, an animal rescue centre, a butterfly enclosure, an aquarium, a snake house and a safari park.

