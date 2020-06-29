COVID: Curfew likely to be imposed in Greater Hyderabad limits

Hyderabad: Telangana government is preparing to re-impose lockdown in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Chief Minister KCR convened a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday and took stock of rising coronavirus cases in Hyderabad.

It was decided in the meeting that strict measures are needed to curb the spread of coronavirus in Hyderabad which include compulsory imposition of lockdown. Chief Minister directed the officials to propose measures regarding re-imposition of lockdown. An emergency meeting will be called within three days to decide about the duration of lockdown and restrictions to be imposed.

Department of health and experts have proposed to be impose 15-day lockdown to control the situation in Greater Hyderabad. According to the press note issued by Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), final decision regarding the lockdown will be taken in the cabinet meeting.

Telangana is mulling to impose complete curfew and two hour relaxation is likely to be given to purchase essentials. Air and railway services are likely to be shut.

According to sources chief minister expressed concern over the spread of virus in greater Hyderabad. Experts have predicted that the country will see a peak in coronavirus cases during the month of July.

However, Chief Minister has asked the people not be scared of coronavirus because Government has made all possible arrangements to provide medical facility to the affected persons. Health minister E Rajender told that coronavirus is fast spreading in the country and cases are on the rise in Telangana as well. However, he said that the fatality rate in Telangana is less compared to national average so people need not worry. Health minister informed there are thousands of beds available in government and private hospitals to take care of coronavirus patients. Highly affected patients are being treated at the hospitals while those having mild symptoms are asked to quarantine themselves at their homes.

Special chief secretary Shanta Kumari presenting a report said the number of persons dying of coronavirus in the state is very less. The percentage of fatality on national level is 3.04 % while in Telangana the percentage is 1.52. Chief Minister told that Hyderabad is a metropolitan city and its population is nearly 1 crore.

