Covid curfew to be eased by 3 more hours in 8 AP districts

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday relaxed Covid restrictions by another three hours till 9 p.m. in eight select districts which have Covid positivity rate below 5 per cent, starting from July 1.

“Curfew relaxations in eight AP districts where Covid positivity rate is lower than 5 per cent, ” said an official statement.

In these eight districts, curfew will be relaxed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. All restaurants and commercial establishments have been ordered to shut shop between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

However, curfew will remain in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the morning.

These new Covid restrictions will be in place for a week, starting from July 1 to July 7 and will be reviewed again.

However, East and West Godavari districts, Krishna, Chittoor and Prakasam districts will continue to adhere to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew hours.

“This decision has been taken because Covid positivity rate is higher than 5 per cent… After analysing the positivity rate, a decision will be taken on relaxations in these districts,” the statement added.