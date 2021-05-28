COVID dawakhana inaugurated in Narayanpet; more to be opened soon

Hyderabad: In a bid to provide health services to patients battling COVID-19 in rural areas, Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) took an initiative to set up COVID dawakhanas across the state.

The first of such hospitals was launched by principal secretary of state IT department, Jayesh Ranjan in Narayanpet district on Wednesday, along with district collector Dasari Harichandana and TITA president Sundeep Makthala.

At the inauguration, Jayesh Ranjan appreciated the initiative saying that it will be of immense help to the rural masses in these testing times. He added that the efforts made by TITA are laudable and would benefit people from rural areas.

Dasari Harichandana expressed happiness that the Covid Dawakhana services were launched in Narayanpet District. She said that in the past Naryanpet received national level awards like SKOCH for TITAs health services offered through T Consult services.

Efforts of TITA chief Sundeep Makthala are crucial in the provision of health services in the district, she added.

TITA Chief Sundeep Makthala said that people from Narayanpet were travelling to neighbouring districts like Mahabubnagar for medical services. “After studying the issue TITA decided to provide medical services at the Narayanpet itself,” he said.

Sundeep said that efforts are being made to provide international level medical care to locals through Covid Dawakhana initiative. He said that TITA will continue T Consult efforts to provide healthcare in the district and added that they will expand such services to other districts also soon.

This first-ever Covid Dawakhana has been launched at Zilla Parishad High School in Maganoor. The Dawakhana has been launched jointly by TITA and the American Telangana Society (ATS). Patients can avail of doctor services through online consultation. Two doctors will be available online while two health volunteers will be available at the COVID Dawakhana center.