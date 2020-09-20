Covid death toll crosses 8K mark in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Sep 20 : Death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 8,023 in Karnataka, with 101 patients succumbing to the infection between Saturday and Sunday, health officials said.

“New cases at 8,191 were lower than 8,611 recoveries across the state during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of positive cases to 5,19,537 till date, including 98,043 active cases,” said the state health bulletin here.

The number of patients discharged increased to 4,13,452 across the state since March 8 when the pandemic broke.

In the state capital (Bengaluru), 3,322 fresh cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,94,760, including 41,574 active cases.

With 2,970 patients recovering during the last 24 hours, 1,50,348 have been discharged from state-run and private hospitals across the city.

The toll in the city rose to 2,657, with 32 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

About 811 patients are in the intensive care units, including 258 in Bengaluru Urban district, followed by Dharwad 91, Ballari 70 and Hassan 62 in the state.

Of the new positive cases in the districts, Mysuru registered 481, Dakshina Kannada 380, Koppal 337, Dharwad 305, Ballari 298, Udupi and Shivamoga 295 and Hassan 277.

Of the patients discharged from the districts, Mysuru reported 1,050, Hassan 544, Dakshina Kannada 353, Shivamoga 347, Haveri 279 and Kalaburagi 255./Eom/210 words.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.