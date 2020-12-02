Covid deaths breach 7k mark in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Dec 2 : Coronavirus deaths in Andhra Pradesh have crossed the 7,000 mark to reach 7,003 deaths with seven more patients succumbing to the virus on Wednesday.

Chittoor continues to be the most affected district with 828 deaths.

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh reported 663 new Covid infections, increasing the state’s tally to 8.69 lakh, even as 1,159 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number of infections in the past 24 hours, 117, followed by Chittoor (106), West Godavari (96), Guntur (86) and East Godavari (60).

Among other places, Visakhapatnam (54), Anantapur and Nellore (34 each), Kadapa (29), Vizianagaram (17), Prakasam (15), Srikakulam (10) and Kurnool (5).

With the new additions, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.22 lakh.

On Wednesday, 1,159 more patients recovered from the disease to increase the total number of recoveries to 8.55 lakh, narrowing the gap between total number of infections and recoveries.

Of the 8.69 lakh cases, active cases have plummeted to 6,924.

With 56,988 more Covid tests, the total number of tests crossed the one crore mark to reach 1.01 crore.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.