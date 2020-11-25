Covid deaths, infections and active cases rise in Maha (Roundup)

Mumbai, Nov 25 : Maharashtra’s Covid-19 deaths again shot up along with fresh infections and active cases, causing concerns, health authorities said here on Wednesday.

After a respite of three days, the state’s fatalities increased sharply from 30 to 65, taking Maharashtra’s death toll to 46,748. The state also reported 6,159 fresh cases, taking the overall Covid tally to 17,95,959.

Compared to just five districts on Tuesday, 18 districts across the state reported fatalities on Wednesday, with the bulk of deaths getting reported from the Mumbai-Pune regions.

For the fourth day, the state’s recovery rate dropped, from 92.69 per cent to 92.64 percent, while the current mortality rate improved to 2.60 per cent.

Simultaneously, another chunk of 4,844 fully recovered patients returned home, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,63,723 till date, much higher than the 84,464 active cases (ill) currently present in the state, which are on the ascent again.

Of the 65 deaths, Mumbai led the chart with 17 fatalities, followed by 11 in Satara, 8 in Nagpur, 6 in Pune, 4 in Beed, 3 in Raigad, 2 each in Thane, Jalgaon, Solapur, Jalna and Yavatmal, and 1 each in Nashik, Dhule, Sangli, Sindhudurg and Gondia.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for the 24th day this month, Mumbai recorded 17 fatalities, as the city’s toll climbed to 10,725. The city also reported 1,144 new cases, taking its overall Covid tally to 278,597.

Of the total 8 circles in the state, the Mumbai circle (MMR, comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) recorded 22 new deaths, or nearly two-third of the state’s total, pushing up the toll to 18,560, while a spike of 2,194 new infectees took the total cases to 623,011.

Pune circle (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) recorded 19 fatalities as its death toll zoomed to 10,545, while the daily infections increased by 1,461 to 449,356.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine decreased from 536,649 to 529,344 now, while the number of those in institutional quarantine went up from 6,221 to 6,980 on Wednesday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.