Covid fatality rate reduces to 0.85% in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 29 : Despite a steady increase in coronavirus cases over the last month, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Gurugram district has come down from 1 per cent to 0.85 per cent for the first time in two months.

There have been a total of 170 deaths against a tally of 20,175 reported infections in the Gurugram district. Meanwhile, with 261 new cases confirmed on Monday, the total number of active cases reached 2,510.

Out of 2,510 active cases, 2,257 are in home isolation, 25 in Covid Care Centres and 228 in various hospitals of the city. Till now, 170 have succumbed to the illness till Monday.

“Intensive testing and contact tracing campaign is being carried out by the health department to identify corona infected patients in the district so that the infection does not spread to more people. Timely identification and treatment of such patients helps mortality rate is now coming down in the district,” Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram said.

According to health officials, 1 lakh 67 thousand 660 tests per million have been done in Gurugram district. Under this campaign, testing campaigns are also being carried out in various areas through antigen testing kits.

“People who have symptoms of corona infection can go to testing camps and get their test done for free. Area wise schedule has been prepared for testing in the district. So far, about 828 testing camps have been set up at various places in the district and the process of setting up camps is still going on. Apart from this, individuals can also get their test done by going to the RT-PCR method in the civil hospital,” Khatri said.

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gururgam, said: “The health department endeavour is to provide maximum health facilities to the people and increase awareness about preventive measures of Covid infection among them. For this, the health workers are working with dedication and service, providing health facilities to the people as per their needs.

“Apart from this, the Ayush department is also regularly distributing immunity kits to the people. So far, the department has distributed more than 2 lakh immunity kits in the district,” he said.

“Areas where more cases of corona infection are reported, immunity booster kits are distributed door-to-door by the department,” Yadav added.

