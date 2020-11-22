Covid fight: AIIMS begins recruitment of 207 more JR doctors

New Delhi, Nov 22 : In order to boost the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has started the process to recruit 207 more Junior Resident (JR) doctors, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Sunday.

The premier central institute is recruiting these additional doctors after filling up 194 vacancies of Junior Residents through online registration and recruitment in August.

All the JRs ought to have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of internship) or an equivalent degree recognised by MCI/DCI.

These additional doctors will help deal with increasing Covid-19 cases in Delhi as part of the Centre’s plan to help the city government during the crisis.

A group of 45 doctors and 160 paramedics from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) had reached the national capital earlier this week to complement the Delhi government efforts to tackle rising coronavirus infections.

The move comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 15 took stock of Covid-19 situation in the city in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

More doctors and medics will reach Delhi in the next few days, the MHA said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted 10 multi-disciplinary teams to visit more than 100 private hospitals in Delhi for assessing bed utilisation and testing capacities and to identify extra ICU beds on the directions of Union Home Minister.

The Railways is also making available coaches with 800 beds for use as Covid care-cum- isolation facility at Shakur Basti railway station and doctors, as well as paramedics from CAPFs to man these coaches.

