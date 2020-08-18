COVID: Fruits & vegetable washing liquid launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way of living as well as business policies. Not only in India but throughout the world water is used to wash fruits and vegetables but after coronavirus outbreak, lotions and washing liquids have come in the markets for washing and cleaning fruits and vegetables.

Hey Tomorrow Consumer Products Pvt Ltd on Monday announced the launching of its first product, ‘Hayden’ – a Fruit and & Vegetable Wash liquid.



With an investment of Rs nine crore, the company is planning to set up a fully automated plant at Shankarpally, outskirts of Hyderabad, using technology that does not require human contact in the entire process of manufacturing, the company said in a statement here.



“With special properties to penetrate uneven surfaces of fruits and vegetables to eject all dirt, 99.9 percent of germs, pesticides and other impurities embedded in them, Hayden is made only from Natural Extracts making it the only product in the market that’s 100 percent organic,” company Director Anitha Nallapati said on the occasion.

As an initial offer, the company has fixed the cost of 500 ml bottle at Rs 279 and 200 ml at Rs 135. The product will be available on all leading online shopping stores.

Source: Siasat/UNI