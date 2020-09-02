COVID haunts soon to be parents in Hyderabad; as child delivery charges skyrocket

Hyderabad: City where a child’s delivery once cost in between Rs 30 – Rs. 40,000 have now reached around 1 lakh in private hospitals for the entire process of delivery along with initial days caring for the infant and mother.

Normal deliveries earlier used to cost around Rs 30- Rs. 40,000, soon to be parents are now forced to shell out Rs 60 ,000 due to COVID.

Cesarean Deliveries earlier were Rs. 60,000 have now increased to 1 – 1.5lakh. The main reason for the increase of the charge is said to be the expenditure shelled out by hospitals of sanitation of hospitals and costs of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The situation has become so worse that soon to be parents are now being forced to consider the option of taking a loan just to get their kid delivered.

The city now has very few nursing homes operational and those which operate have increased their price. Top add on to the problem, incidents to COVID positive women have come up. The general cause of the issue was reported that spread of virus from health worker or nurse in the hospital.

Gandhi Hospital alone in the city has registered ten such cases in which the mother who had delivered kids were found COVID positive.

The news takes the forefront when Hyderabad still remains to be the most affected in Telangana. Even though the count of daily cases has come down to 300 since past few weeks, there are issues which continue to haunt.

The state registered 97,000 COVID cases so far and 75,000 of them have recovered.