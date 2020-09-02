COVID haunts soon to be parents in Hyderabad; as child delivery charges skyrocket

Troubles show no signs of getting away, as medical bills for soon to be parents get almost doubled in Hyderabad.

By Hussain Saify Published: 2nd September 2020 6:54 pm IST
newborn

Hyderabad: City where a child’s delivery once cost in between Rs 30 – Rs. 40,000 have now reached around 1 lakh in private hospitals for the entire process of delivery along with initial days caring for the infant and mother.

Normal deliveries earlier used to cost around Rs 30- Rs. 40,000, soon to be parents are now forced to shell out Rs 60 ,000 due to COVID.

Cesarean Deliveries earlier were Rs. 60,000 have now increased to 1 – 1.5lakh. The main reason for the increase of the charge is said to be the expenditure shelled out by hospitals of sanitation of hospitals and costs of personal protective equipment (PPE).

READ:  GHMC fails to open new toilets, people pee outside and raise stink

The situation has become so worse that soon to be parents are now being forced to consider the option of taking a loan just to get their kid delivered.

The city now has very few nursing homes operational and those which operate have increased their price. Top add on to the problem, incidents to COVID positive women have come up. The general cause of the issue was reported that spread of virus from health worker or nurse in the hospital.

Gandhi Hospital alone in the city has registered ten such cases in which the mother who had delivered kids were found COVID positive.

READ:  India hardest-hit by COVID-19 in Asia: IPHA

The news takes the forefront when Hyderabad still remains to be the most affected in Telangana. Even though the count of daily cases has come down to 300 since past few weeks, there are issues which continue to haunt.

The state registered 97,000 COVID cases so far and 75,000 of them have recovered.

Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close