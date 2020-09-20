Covid hits Telangana health minister’s office, 7 test positive

Hyderabad, Sep 19 : The Covid-19 scare has reached the office of Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajander as seven staff have tested positive for the virus.

Two drivers, three gunmen and two personal assistants of the minister have been found infected by coronavirus, sources in the minister’s office said on Saturday.

Rajender also underwent Covid test but it turned out to be negative.

As a precautionary measure, the minister did not attend office and operated from his residence. Some other employees in the office also stayed away.

Health and municipal personnel took up sanitiSation of the minister’s office at BRK Bhavan, which is serving as the temporary state secretariat.

This is the first time that staff members in the Health Minister’s office have tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, employees in various departments in the BRK Bhavan were found infected.

During the recent state legislature session, members cutting across party lines had praised the Health Minister for his hard work and best efforts to tackle the pandemic.

Apart from holding regular review meetings with the officials, the minister personally visited government-run hospitals in Hyderabad and other towns and called on Covid patients.

Telangana has so far reported 1.69 lakh Covid cases and 1,025 deaths.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.