COVID in Hyderabad: Indian Americans Forum to share updates, solutions

Hyderabad: Indian Americans Forum will share updates and solutions of the COVID-19 crisis in Hyderabad at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, 28th June.

During the live session on Facebook, Mr. Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily, Dr. Mohammed Jameel, MD and Dr. Harish Palvai, Consultant Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon, India will share the updates and views on how to handle the crisis.

Everyone is invited to join the live on Facebook.

Please join us live Sunday June 28 th at 830 AM IST /June 27 th 10 PM CST to know the actual situation in Hyderabad with Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and @ Harish Palvai

Coronavirus cases in Hyderabad

The total number of coronavirus cases in GHMC limits is increasing day by day. In Telangana State, the areas which come under the limits have reported the highest number of coronavirus cases.

On Friday, 985 people tested positive in Telangana State, taking the state’s tally to 12,349.

COVID-19 deaths in TS

The state also saw seven deaths during the day, pushing the toll to 237.

Greater Hyderabad continued to bear the brunt, accounting for 774 of the new cases. Rangareddy and Medchal districts bordering Hyderabad registered 139 cases. The remaining cases were reported from 15 districts.