COVID: Hyderabadi-American Dr. Uzma Syed describes situation in US

New York: Hyderabadi-American doctor Uzma Syed, Infectious Disease Specialist described the situation in the United States amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to BBC, she said that the hospitals in the US especially, New York are seeing a high volume of patients.

Highly communicable disease

Highlighting the fact that the disease is highly communicable, she said that patients range from asymptomatic to the ones who requires ventilator support.

She further said that the healthcare system is very stressed as the number of COVID patients is increasing

When asked about the safety of healthcare workers, she said that due to efforts at the national, state and community level, enough equipment is available.

She expressed hope that social distancing will ease the burden on the healthcare system and reduce the number of COVID patients.

Coronavirus cases in US

In the US, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has crossed 36,000 cases whereas, the death toll climbed to 10,923.

