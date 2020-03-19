COVID impact: Restaurants in Hyderabad see sharp drop in sales

Hyderabad: Restaurants in Hyderabad witness a sharp drop in sales due to coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to ANI, Majaz Hussain, owner of Parivar Havmor Restaurant said, “Sale has dropped now. Earlier there were more than 1,500 walk-in customers, and now it has reduced to 600-700 customers per day. Online sales are normal. People are panicking to move out in public spaces. Worse, people are thinking that chicken or any non-vegetarian food is the source or cause of virus. Nothing has been proven as such regarding chicken.”

Hussain added, “It is good that people are avoiding mass gathering and public places. Most of the restaurants are taking necessary measures regarding hygiene and sanitation. All the hotels and restaurants have decided to take necessary measures regarding the hygiene of the service staff, and the kitchen and sanitation staff. They are being provided proper knowledge.”

Mazhar, the owner of Pakwan Grand Restaurant said that the “false rumours spread through social media” are affecting the regular flow of customers to restaurants.

“Our sale is down to 10 per cent compared to the regular days before coronavirus. It is affecting the food business very much. People are scared to eat non-vegetarian food. It has become difficult to manage the basic salaries of the staff as well,” Mazhar said.

Similar is the case with Mehfil Restaurant, said its owner Mohammed Mubeen.

“There is severe impact…sales are down by 50-60 per cent. Hope the situation comes to normal. This is affecting the whole food industry. Hope that the country and the world turns to a healthy state and the effect of coronavirus diminishes completely,” Mubeen said.

