Covid infections outnumber recoveries after several days in AP

Amaravati, Dec 11 : For the first time after several days, Coronavirus infections (520) outnumbered recoveries (519) in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, even as the tally reached 8.74 lakh.

However, the difference between infections and recoveries is only one.

Chittoor accounted for the highest number of infections, 108, followed by Krishna (71), West Godavari (69), Guntur (64), East Godavari (59) and Visakhapatnam (34).

Among other places, Anantapur (29), Prakasam (21), Kurnool (20), Nellore (13), Vizianagaram (12), Srikakulam (11) and Kadapa (9).

With the addition of new cases, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 1.22 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh has a positivity rate of 8.17 per cent, higher than the national average of 6.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, two more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the southern state’s Covid death toll to 7,049.

With 519 more people getting cured, the total number of recoveries rose to 8.62 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries.

With 64,425 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1.06 crore.

The per million population test figures crossed 2 lakh mark, significantly higher than the national average of 1.09 lakh.

