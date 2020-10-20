COVID: Is threat of second wave looming over Telangana

Hyderabad: Although, Telangana is seeing more COVID-19 recoveries than new infection, the threat of second wave of infections is looming over the State as the virus is circulating within the community.

Second wave of COVID-19

According to public health official, if people relax and stop being careful and alert, second wave of COVID-19 may become reality.

Recently, World Health Organization (WHO) has also warned against relaxation. The organization said that there is a need to curtail the transmission of virus.

The State Health Department has asked the people to take precautionary steps to stop transmission of virus during the festivals and winter season.

The key to control the transmission of virus is wearing masks, adhering to social distancing and avoiding mass gathering. One must also keep hands sanitized.

Coronavirus cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, on Monday, the state’s recovery rate jumped to 89.96 per cent as against the national average of 88.2 per cent.

The state’s death toll rose to 1,275. The fatality rate remains at 0.57 per cent as against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

Officials said the percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 44.96 while the remaining 55.04 had comorbidities.

The active cases stand at 21,098, including 17,432 in home or institutional isolation.

Out of total 2,23,059 positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,56,141) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (66,918) were symptomatic.