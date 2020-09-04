Covid: Maha jumps to new high of 19K cases, 378 deaths (Roundup)

Mumbai, Sep 4 : For the third straight day, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases jumped to a new high of 19,218, surpassing the previous peak of 18,105 recorded on Thursday, besides recording 378 deaths, health officials said here on Friday.

With 19,218 new cases, the state’s total cases zoomed from 843,844 to 863,062 now.

Adding 378 more fatalities, lower than the all-time peak of 422 (August 18), the state’s death toll shot up from 25,586 to 25,964 now.

There was one death roughly every 4 minutes and a staggering 801 new cases added every hour to the state tally.

The state’s recovery rate decreased from 72.58 per cent to 72.51 per cent, while the current mortality (death) rate remained at 3.01 per cent on Friday.

Against this, a significant number of people — 13,289 — recovered fully and returned home on Friday, taking the total number of discharges in the state to 625,773, considerably higher than the 210,978 active cases currently present in the state.

Of the total 378 fatalities, Pune led the chart with 95 deaths, followed by 40 in Kolhapur, 35 in Mumbai, 26 in Nagpur, 24 in Sangli, 22 in Thane, 21 in Ahmednagar, 17 in Nashik, and 12 each in Solapur, Satara and Osmanabad.

Jalgaon reported 8 deaths, followed by 7 each in Palghar and Latur, 6 in Beed, 5 in Aurangabad, 4 each in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri, 3 each in Raigad, Jalna and Yavatmal, 2 each in Dhule and Washim, and 1 each in Nandurbar, Hingoli, Parbhani, Nanded, Akola and Buldhana, besides 2 from other states.

The day’s highlights included a sharp spike in fatalities in Kolhapur, Sangli, Ahmednagar and Nashik even as six districts in the state reported zero deaths.

With 35 fatalities, Mumbai’s death toll increased to 7,799 while the number of corona cases increased by a staggering 1,929 – the highest till date – to touch 152,024 now.

Of the total 8 circles, the Mumbai circle (MMR comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) remains on the brink as deaths spiral and cases pile up, with fatalities shooting up by 67 to 13,156 and 5,091 new infectees taking the total cases to 351,459.

Pune district’s Covid cases touched 189,722 with the fatalities increasing from 4,238 a day earlier to 4,333 now.

Thane district is on the third spot with 112,952 cases 3,913 deaths.

With a whopping 119 more fatalities, the Pune circle’s (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) death toll increased from 5,432 to 5,551 and the case tally zoomed up by 4,744 — from 223,215 a day earlier to 227,959 now.

Nashik circle recorded 2,482 fatalities and 108,803 cases, followed by Kolhapur circle’s 1,444 deaths and 47,468 cases, and Aurangabad circle with 961 fatalities and 33,713 cases.

Nagpur circle recorded 930 deaths and 43,335 cases, Latur circle had 861 fatalities and 29,875 cases, followed by Akola division with 501 deaths and 19,629 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased from 14,27,316 to 14,51,343 now, while the number of those under institutional quarantine went up marginally from 36,745 to 36,873 on Friday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.