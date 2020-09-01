Covid: Maharashtra cases cross 8 lakh, deaths zoom again

Mumbai, Sep 1 : Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 8-lakh-mark with deaths bouncing back to the 300-plus mark, health officials said here on Tuesday.

At 15,765 new cases, down from the peak of 16,867, the state’s total cases increased from 792,541 to 808,306 now, and with 320 more fatalities, the death toll went up from 24,583 to 24,903 – both highest in the country.

There was one death roughly every 5 minutes and 657 new cases added every hour to the state’s tally, with the load of deaths and cases gradually shifting to non-metro areas.

The state recovery rate decreased from 72.37 per cent to 72.32 per cent, while the current mortality (death) rate stood at 3.08 per cent on Tuesday.

Against this, 10,978 fully recovered patients returned home, taking the total number of discharged patients from 573,559 to 584,537 till date – considerably higher than the 198,523 active cases currently in the state.

Of the total 320 fatalities, Pune again led the state with 52 deaths, 35 in Mumbai, 31 in Thane, 22 in Nagpur, 18 each in Nashik and Sangli, 17 in Satara, 15 in Solapur, 16 each in Raigad and Kolhapur, and 11 in Jalgaon in the higher bracket.

There were 9 deaths in Ratnagiri, 8 in Aurangabad, 7 each in Parbhani and Osmanabad, 6 in Amravati, 5 in Palghar, 4 each in Ahmednagar and Dhule, 3 each in Jalna and Nanded, 2 each in Latur, Beed, Yavatmal and Washim, 1 each in Hingoli, Akola, Wardha, Bhandara and Gondia in the lower bracket.

The day’s highlights included a huge spike in fatalities from Pune which recorded only 9 deaths on Monday, besides a spurt in Nashik, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Raigad and Kolhapur, even as 5 districts in the state reported zero deaths.

Remaining below the 50-range for the past 21 days, with 35 fatalities, Mumbai’s death toll increased from 7,658 to 7,693 and the number of corona cases increased by 1,142 – to touch 146,947 now.

Of the total 8 circles, the Mumbai circle (MMR – comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) remains on the brink as deaths spiral and cases pile up, with the fatalities shooting up by 87 from 12,839 a day earlier to 12,926 and with 3,267 new infectees, the total cases shot up from 334,218 a day earlier to 337,485 now.

Pune district Covid cases touched 178,598 till date with the fatalities increasing from 4,069 a day earlier to 4,121 now.

Thane district on the third spot (after Pune and Mumbai) witnessed 133,842 cases and the death toll increased from 3,809 the previous day to 3,840 now.

With 84 more fatalities, the Pune circle’s (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) death toll increased from 5,172 to 5,256 and the case tally zoomed up by 4,740 – from 208,634 a day earlier to reach 213,374 now.

Nashik circle recorded 2,343 fatalities and 100,342 cases, followed by Kolhapur circle’s 1,278 deaths and 42,788 cases, and Aurangabad circle with 931 fatalities and 31,990 cases.

Nagpur circle recorded 830 deaths and 36,764 cases, Latur circle had 794 fatalities and 26,823 cases, followed by Akola division with 473 deaths and 17,983 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased from 13,55,330 to 13,79,519 now while the number of those in institutional quarantine went up from 35,722 to 36,020 on Tuesday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.