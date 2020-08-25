COVID negative report mandatory for passengers flying to UAE: AI Express

By Sameer Updated: 25th August 2020 1:04 pm IST
International flights to remain suspended till August 31

New Delhi: The Air India Express on Tuesday rolled out new guidelines for the passengers aged 12 years and above travelling to UAE making it mandatory for them to submit a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test on the website prior to their flight.

Coronavirus screening test

It has also stated that the travellers are required to take coronavirus screening test “not more than 96 hours before departure.”

“For all passengers 12 years old and above, a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test report in the printed form, from a government-approved laboratory in India (ICMR) or a certified designated laboratory which is available on screening.purehealth.ae website is required. Passengers are required to take a COVID-19 PCR test not more than 96 hours before departure,” the guidelines from the Air India Express read.

Quarantine

At present, India has made it mandatory for a seven-day institutional quarantine and a seven-day home quarantine for passengers arriving into the country on international flights but has exempted those producing a negative certificate of an RT-PCR test conducted within 96 hours of their flight’s departure.

Also, on inbound flights, only those crew members that have tested negative for coronavirus is allowed to operate flights to India.

Source: ANI
