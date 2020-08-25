COVID: NRI introduces preventive medicine; ZAK distributes among needy

Hyderabad: Mukarram, a Hyderabad based youth residing in Chicago has introduced coronavirus medicine which he claims has helped innumerable patients, who were struggling for their lives in US hospitals, in beating the deadly virus. The medicine contains natural herbs, especially kalonji (Nigella sativa), honey and ginger. According to Mukarram, it also boosts immunity in human body.

Keeping in view the success rate of the medicine, Mukarram’s friends have planned to distribute 7000 kits comprising of sanitizers and special coronavirus medicine in Andhra Pradesh and various places of Telangana besides Hyderabad.

In this connection, distribution of kits was carried in some slum areas of Hyderabad. Editor Siasat Mr Zahid Ali Khan launched the campaign. Present on the occasion were Secretary Faiz-e-Aam Trust Mr Iftekhar Husain, Mr Syed Haider Ali board member, Dr Makhdoom Mohiuddin trustee and board member and Mr Rizwan Haider trustee Faiz-a-Aam trust.

According to Mukarram and his friends, this noble deed is being carried out in collaboration with Mission Feed the Hunger. Mr Zahid Ali Khan lauded the team for distributing the medicine among the needy irrespective of their religious and political affiliation.

Talking to Siasat, the team members told that they gave more than 400 kits to Congress leader while 250 kits were handed over to Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh. Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy was also given the kits. Similarly the kits were also given to Muhammad Hafiz of YSR Congress and Bodhan TRS MLA Amir Shakeel. The team members informed that they also distributed kits to the police commissioners of Hyderabad and Cyberabad to distribute them among the police department staff.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar expressed happiness over distribution of kits. The team members claim that the medicine present in the kit can cure coronavirus within 48 hours.

Source: Siasat news