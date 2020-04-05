COVID: Our life depends on winning this ‘test match’, says Rohit

Mumbai: Star India opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday urged the people of the country to not let their guard down in fight against COVID-19 and join the great India team huddle by lighting candles, torches or phone flashes at 9 p.m. for 9 mins.

“Team India, we cant get this prescription wrong. Our life depends on winning this test match. Show your solidarity, join us in “The Great Team India Huddle” today 5th April 9pm for 9min. Light to Fight. Are you with me?” Rohit said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to 49 sports personalities that included the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu and chess legend Viswanathan Anand as he urged them to keep spreading awareness as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has put the whole world on pause and sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended and even the fate of the 13th edition of the IPL hangs in balance with the BCCI now also open to shifting the tournament to the October-November window if the ICC does plan to postpone the World T20.

On Saturday, India batsman K.L. Rahul and fit-again allrounder Hardik Pandya extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to Indians to light candles, torches or phone flashes.

