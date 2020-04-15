COVID patient dies in Meghalaya; 6 family members test positive

Shillong: A doctor, who was till now the lone COVID-19 patient in Meghalaya, died on Wednesday morning while six members of his family, including his wife, tested positive for the disease, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang, the 69-year-old founder of Bethany Hospitals, died at 2.45 am in the morning, a family member told PTI.

He had tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday evening.

“I am saddened to inform that the first #COVID19 positive patient in Meghalaya passed away this morning at 2.45 am. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” the chief minister tweeted.

“Of the 68 tested so far, 6 have come out positive who are all family members & helpers of the of the first #Covid-19 positive case. 6 other cases are being retested. All the rest of the cases are negative,” Sangma said in another twitter post.

The Shillong premises of Bethany Hospitals, where Dr Sailo was admitted, and its second campus at Nongpoh in Ri Bhoi district, have been sealed and sanitised while all occupants of the two facilities have been quarantined inside the medical establishments, officials said.

The health authorities have traced around 2000 people who had visited the Shillong premises of the hospital since March 22, they added.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.