COVID patient goes missing from King Koti Govt Hospital

Hyderabad: A 49-year-old man who was admitted to King Koti hospital after being tested positive for coronavirus went missing on Wednesday.

He was identified as K Simha Chary, a resident of Injipur in Ibrahimpatnam. Simha Chary works as a lab technician at a private engineering college in Meerpet. He was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms and later tested positive.

While Chary was undergoing treatment, his 75-year-old mother Sambamma died and none of his family informed him about the death. However, a relative informed Chary about his mother’s death and he soon left the hospital.