COVID patient hangs himself to death at a hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A COVID patient committed suicide by hanging himself to death at a private hospital in Malakpet, Hyderabad on Monday night.

According to police, 60-year-old, Ravinder Raj was a native of Karimnagar and was admitted to the hospital on August 6 for treatment, after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Hospital staff found the man hanging in his room and alerted the police. Later the Chaderghat police shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem and was later handed over to deceased’s family members. They suspect that the man might have slipped into depression and ended his life.

A case has been registered in this connection and investigations are underway.

As reported by Hans India, the person was depressed over the fact that he contacted Coronavirus. Police said his family members told that he was also unhappy with his life due to personal issues.