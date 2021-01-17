Covid patient jumps to death from hospital building in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 17 : A 77-year-old Covid-19 patient committed suicide by jumping off from the building of a hospital where he was undergoing treatment, here on Sunday.

The incident took place at KIMS Hospital at Kondapur. The patient, a trader hailing from Vemulawada, jumped off from the second floor of the building.

“At 9.50 am on Sunday, when the nursing staff were preparing for his medication, the patient jumped off the Covid-19 ward located on 2nd floor of the building. Hospital staff rushed him to the emergency ward to resurrect, but in vain,” the hospital said in a statement.

On receiving information, the victim’s family reached the hospital and the body was handed over as per GHMC protocol for final rites.

The man was reportedly depressed. Police have registered a case and took up investigation.

This is the third such incident in Hyderabad. On August 11, a 60-year-old Covid patient had committed suicide in a corporate hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for a week. He was later found hanging from the bathroom ventilator in his room.

In May, another 60-year-old patient who had tested positive for the coronavirus jumped to death from his apartment building on the suspicion that he may be exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms.

The tragic incident had occurred in the Ramanthapur area of the city.

Earlier in March, a man in Suryapet district had immolated himself due to fear that he may have been infected.

