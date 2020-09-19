Covid patients in Raj can have home-cooked food and meet family members

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th September 2020 6:24 am IST
Covid patients in Raj can have home-cooked food and meet family members

Jaipur, Sep 18 : : Providing relief to Covid-infected patients in the state, Rajasthan State Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma allowed family members to meet them by wearing PPE kits and also permitted them to provide them with home-cooked food.

Health department principal secretary Akhil Arora issued this order looking at the loneliness of corona-infected patients and the stress caused because of it.

According to the instructions, those patients infected with Covid-19 who are undergoing treatment at government/private hospitals, will be allowed to meet their family members/relatives by adopting all protective measures (such as PPE kits, masks, gloves, physical distancing) during the visiting hours decided by the hospital.

READ:  Mumbai Police beef up security for Bachchans

Besides this, it has also been directed that the family member/relative of the patient wants to give home-cooked food to the patient can give it according to the prescribed protocol.

Along with this, directions have been given to ensure sufficient quantities of wheel chairs/stretchers and small oxygen cylinders to be kept at the Help Desk as per the capacity of beds at the Covid-dedicated hospitals looking to the emergency situation and for the facility of the patients coming for treatment.

The Help Desk in case of emergency situations could provide low-flow oxygen through the cylinder on the wheelchair/stretcher and stabilise the patient by providing immediate relief in emergency situations.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  HP unveils new PC, printing products to empower SMBs
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close