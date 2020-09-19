Covid patients in Raj can have home-cooked food and meet family members

Jaipur, Sep 18 : : Providing relief to Covid-infected patients in the state, Rajasthan State Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma allowed family members to meet them by wearing PPE kits and also permitted them to provide them with home-cooked food.

Health department principal secretary Akhil Arora issued this order looking at the loneliness of corona-infected patients and the stress caused because of it.

According to the instructions, those patients infected with Covid-19 who are undergoing treatment at government/private hospitals, will be allowed to meet their family members/relatives by adopting all protective measures (such as PPE kits, masks, gloves, physical distancing) during the visiting hours decided by the hospital.

Besides this, it has also been directed that the family member/relative of the patient wants to give home-cooked food to the patient can give it according to the prescribed protocol.

Along with this, directions have been given to ensure sufficient quantities of wheel chairs/stretchers and small oxygen cylinders to be kept at the Help Desk as per the capacity of beds at the Covid-dedicated hospitals looking to the emergency situation and for the facility of the patients coming for treatment.

The Help Desk in case of emergency situations could provide low-flow oxygen through the cylinder on the wheelchair/stretcher and stabilise the patient by providing immediate relief in emergency situations.

