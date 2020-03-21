COVID patients share experience, spread awareness

New Delhi: COVID patients shared their experience to clear myths about the diseases. They also made an attempt to spread awareness.

There is a common belief that elderly people or children get affected by the disease. In order to rule out it, a COVID patient, Kelly Abagat shared her age and symptoms she witnessed.

She wrote, “Hello, I want to share my symptoms of COVID-19 to raise awareness and to make people calm.

I am a 24-year old Filipina who is currently residing in Berlin, Germany.

Last Saturday, I had sore throat (which is usual for me) cause I love sweets and cola. So, I ignored”.

Another patient sharing his age wrote, “I’m 22 years old and I tested positive for COVID-19.”.

People have another myth i.e., persons who have travel history to virus-affected countries should only get tested for COVID.

In order to dismiss this myth and make it clear that anyone can get infected with the virus and everyone who either has symptoms or came in contact with infected persons should also get tested, a COVID patient shared his experience.

As the number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 223, it is the responsibility of everyone to contain the spread of the virus by taking precautionary steps.

Globally, there is a total of 246,275 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while the death toll has crossed 10,000.

