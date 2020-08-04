COVID patients shifted to hospital in garbage van

Hyderabad: In yet another incident in which inhuman treatment was meted out to COVID victims, three coronavirus positive patients were moved to the hospital in a garbage van in Nellimarla town of Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

A video of the three patients boarding a garbage van went viral, following which opposition parties led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), lashed out at the government blaming it of not doing enough for those infected in the pandemic.

A probe into the incident has been ordered by Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer Dr Ramana Kumari.

Posting the video on twitter, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote: “Appalling! Three COVID-19 patients in BC Colony, Jarjapupeta in Vizianagaram District were seen taken to the hospital in a “Garbage vehicle”. Don’t know about coronavirus, but the helpless patients might contract other dangerous diseases. Why are they not being treated like humans?”.

According to Tribune India, the incident occurred on Saturday when the three members of a family were shifted to a hospital in garbage van when ambulance did not reach. Locals told that the family had to use the garbage van when 108 ambulance did not respond after calling. The three patients had undergone COVID-19 tests earlier in the week and their results came out to be positive.

However, Primary Health Centre medical officer Gayatri Devi claimed soon after learning about the patients from volunteers, the ambulance was sent, however the local residents mobilised a garbage van from the local municipal body before the vehicle could reach there.

The vehicle was said to be used to carry Sodium Hypochlorite and other items for burying the COVID-19 victims, Nellimarla Nagar Panchayat Commissioner J. R. Appala Naidu told.

Earlier a doctor in Telangana had drove a tractor to shift a coronavirus victim’s body for burial.