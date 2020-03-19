COVID patients travelled by train from Delhi to TS

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday reported eight Covid-19 positive cases, including seven Indonesians, taking the total number of cases in the state so far to 13 and prompting Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar to call an emergency meeting on Thursday.

An Indonesian had tested positive on Tuesday.

The eight Indonesians were part of a 10-member group that had come to Telangana’s Karimanagar town earlier this week for a religious meeting.

Telangana’s health department released a special media bulletin on Wednesday night to announce that seven more have tested positive.

Patients travelled by train

As per the media reports, they travelled from Delhi to Ramagundam in coach number S9 of Andhra Pradesh Sampark Kranti (train no 12708).

It is also reported that they were staying in a mosque.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that a man who returned from the UK recently has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

All the patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of the government-run Gandhi Hospital here. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Cases in TS

The state has been reporting a positive case every day since last Saturday. However, Wednesday turned out to be the worst so far with eight people testing positive.

A techie, who tested positive on March 2, was discharged on March 13. All others are undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital.

Source: With inputs from IANS

