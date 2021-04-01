Covid positive girl prevented from entering her village in Adilabad

Hyderabad: A Covid positive girl has been prevented from entering her village in Indravali Mandal of Adilabad. But due to timely intervention of the police, she was allowed to enter the village.

According to report, the villages objected to the entry of the girl fearing the spread of the virus.

After the police intervention, the relatives of the girl made isolation arrangement inside her family field outside the village to prevent the virus spreading among others.

The girl was studying in a Residential Junior College. Once tested positive, she was sent home. There is a fear of virus spreading in the district after the latest spike in the cases. The villagers were demanding that the girl come only after she fully recovers from Corona.

The Union MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy condemned the incident.

Reddy instructed the Director General Police and SP of Adilabad to take prompt action in this matter.

The SP of Adilabad told that the issue has been solved and the said girl is recuperating in her home.

According to the reports not only the villagers but even some relatives of the girl were insisting to bar her entry. However, the police spoke to the villagers and solved the matter.