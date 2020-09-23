Covid positive K’taka Congress MLA critical

Bengaluru, Sep 23 : Karnataka Congress legislator B. Narayan Rao is battling for life at a private hospital in the city after he was diagnosed of Covid infection, an official said on Wednesday.

“Rao was admitted to our hospital on September 1, with the diagnosis of severe Covid infection. He is in a very critical state with multi-organ failure on multiple support systems, including ventilator,” said Manipal Hospital Director Manish Rai in a statement here.

Rao, 58, is from the Basavakalyan assembly segment in the northern Bidar district, about 630 km from Bengaluru.

“A multi-disciplinary team of expert doctors are involved in Rao’s treatment and monitoring his health condition regularly,” Rai added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.