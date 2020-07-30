COVID positive woman delivers baby in 108 ambulance

Hyderabad: A COVID positive woman delivered baby in 108 ambulance while being shifted to Hyderabad from Huzoorabad. Both the mother and child are healthy.

The woman who was nine month pregnant tested corona positive. The staff of 108 ambulance of Siddipet was shifting her to Hyderabad for better treatment. However, the woman gave birth to a child on the way near Shahmeerpet. Ambulance staff assisted her in delivering the child.

Both are shifted to Hyderabad to get them tested for COVID-19.

Source: Siasat news