Covid positivity rate plunges to 1.3% in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 19 : The positivity rate of Covid cases plunged to 1.3 per cent in the national capital as it reported 1,139 new Covid-19 cases while 32 persons succumbed to the viral illness on Saturday, the Delhi government’s health bulletin stated.

On a positive note, 2,168 patients recovered from the disease on Saturday. A total of 87,330 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the bulletin showed. The load of active cases in the capital city has reduced to about 10,358 on Saturday.

The latest figures have pushed Delhi’s overall case tally to 6,15,914 while the death toll has reached 10,251. Of the tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 47,460 were done through RT-PCR and 39,870 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). The capital city has conducted 77,17,078 tests so far, according to the health bulletin.

Currently, 3,115 out of 18,770 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 126 out of 7,792 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 35 out of 562 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Meanwhile, 5,943 people are in home isolation, as per the data shared by the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the “third wave of Covid-19 seems to have been brought under control in Delhi”.

“There was a time in November when the daily cases went up to nearly 8,600. But, even then it wasna¿t a panicky situation in Delhi, and beds were available. We fought it all together. The fresh cases count today is 1,133, the official report will soon be out,” he said in an online briefing.

The highest single-day spike till date, 8,593 cases, was reported on November 11.

However, Kejriwal cautioned against complacency about the prevailing Covid-19 situation and advised people to observe safety norms as per the protocols.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.