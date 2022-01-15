COVID precautions: Weekend curfew in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 15th January 2022 6:59 pm IST
New Delhi: An artist gives final touches to a wall mural during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Few vehicle on road during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Sarojni Nagar market wears a deserted look during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Sarojni Nagar market wears a deserted look during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: A policeman enquires a commuter during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: The Lajpat Nagar market wears a deserted look during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: The Lajpat Nagar market wears a deserted look during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Traffic jam on a road at Shalimar Bagh during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button