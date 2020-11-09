Covid recoveries cross 8-lakh mark in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 10 : Recoveries crossed eight lakh in Karnataka, with 2,686 discharged in a day, while 1,963 new Covid cases were reported on Sunday.

“With 2,686 discharged on Sunday, recoveries rose to 8,04,485, while 1,963 fresh cases increased the state’s Covid tally to 8,48,850, including 32,936 active cases,” said the state health bulletin on Monday.

With 19 succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the state’s death toll rose to 11,410 till date.

As the epicentre of the virus, Bengaluru registered 978 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,50,305, including 18,395 active cases, while 3,27,948 recovered, with 959 discharged in a day.

With 5 patients becoming its victim, the death toll across the city rose to 3961 so far since the pandemic broke on March 8.

Of the 876 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 470 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 35 in Mysuru, 34 in Tumakuru and 30 each in Kalaburagi and Kolar.

Out of 84,965 tests conducted in a day, 15,457 were through rapid antigen detection and 69,508 through RT-PCR method.

“The positive rate was 2.31 per cent and case fatality rate 0.96 per cent for the day, which are less than the national average,” added the bulletin.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.