Covid recoveries in Telangana again exceeds new infections

Hyderabad, Oct 2 : Telangana on Friday reported higher number of recoveries from Covid-19 than the new cases during the last 24 hours.

The state added 2,009 cases but 2,437 recovered from the virus. While the tally of positive cases rose to 1,95,609, the recoveries also jumped to 1,65,844.

The state’s recovery rate improved further to 84.78 per cent against the national average of 83.5 per cent.

The 24-hour period ending 8 p.m. Thursday saw 10 more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,145. The fatality rate in the state stands at 0.58 per cent against the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Officials said the percentage of death due to Covid-19 was 44.96 while the remaining 55.04 had comorbidities.

The state now has 28,620 active cases including 23,732 who are in home/institutional isolation.

Of the fresh cases, 293 were recorded in Greater Hyderabad. Medchal Malkajgiri district recorded second highest number of cases at 173 followed by Rangareddy (171), Karimnagar (114), Nalgonda (109), Khammam (104), Suryapet (77) and Warangal Urban (72).

During the last 24 hours, 54,098 tests were conducted. With this the cumulative numbers have gone up to 31,04,542.

The state authorities allowed one more private laboratory to conduct the tests. With this, 17 government-run laboratories, 44 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting 50 the tests.

According to a media bulletin from the office of the director of public health and family welfare, out of 54,098 samples tested during last 24 hours, 23,803 were primary and 6,492 were secondary.

Samples tested per million population improved further to 83,410. The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 1,95,609 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,36,926) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (58,683) were symptomatic.

The data also shows that 64.13 per cent of those tested positive are in the age group of 21-50 years while 22.76 are above 51 years of age. Those below 20 years are 13.13 per cent.

Officials said 64.28 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 38.72 per cent were female.

The bed status in 62 government hospitals treating Covid patients shows that 6,657 out of 8,868 beds are vacant.

A total of 231 private hospitals treating Covid patients have 9,377 beds, of which 6,340 are vacant.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.