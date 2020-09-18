Covid relief: Goa beach shacks may get 50% licence fee rebate

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th September 2020 8:24 pm IST
Covid relief: Goa beach shacks may get 50% licence fee rebate

Panaji, Sep 18 : The Goa government is expected to offer 50 per cent relief in licence fees to beach shack operators in the state, in order to tide over the losses accrued due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ports Minister Michael Lobo said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant late on Friday, Lobo also said that he had requested Sawant to write to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and seek for an extension in the EMI moratorium period for tourism business in Goa, which have been setbacks on account of the pandemic.

“The government will provide 50 per cent rebate (in licence fees) to all shack owners in Goa. The Chief Minister will make the announcement soon,” Lobo told reporters.

READ:  Racism exists but we have to stop it: Neymar

“Tourism business is just beginning in Goa and the moratorium has come to an end. The extension in moratorium would help tourism operators to earn some revenue, which can then be used to service the pending EMIs,” Lobo added.

Shacks selling food and alcoholic beverages, synonymous with Goa’s beaches, are set up every year after the waning of the monsoon season and have to be disbanded every year by May 31.

There are around 350 such shacks set up annually along Goa’s 105-km coastline, which is dotted with popular beaches.

The All Goa Beach Shack Owners Association had also made a representation to the state government seeking SOPs for the forthcoming season, because the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected the inflow of tourists into the state.

READ:  Food for Paws

Last year, Goa which is regarded as a top beach tourism destination in the country attracted more than seven million tourists.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close