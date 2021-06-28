COVID restrictions eased in Bengaluru

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 28th June 2021 4:46 pm IST
Bengaluru: Commuters stuck in a traffic jam at city market area following ease in COVID-induced restrictions, in Bengaluru, Monday, June 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI06_28_2021_000125B)
Bengaluru: People, flouting COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, visit a crowded market area, at Avenue Road in Bengaluru, Monday, June 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Commuters stuck in a traffic jam at city market area following ease in COVID-induced restrictions, in Bengaluru, Monday, June 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Passengers arrive to board a state road transport bus at KSRTC bus stand following ease in COVID-induced restrictions, in Bengaluru, Monday, June 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: People stand outside a COVID vaccination centre in Bengaluru, Monday, June 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button