COVID: Salman Khan urges netizens to greet with namaste, salaam

New Delhi: Urging netizens to adopt traditional salutation styles like ‘namaste’ and ‘salaam’ to greet everyone in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, megastar Salman Khan on Thursday shared a picture from his workout session.

Flaunting his perfectly chiselled body, the ‘Sultan’ actor shared a picture of himself sitting on a pull-down machine with folded hands as a mark of Indian tradition ‘namaste’.

“Namashkaar … hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago….” he captioned the picture.

Salman Khan recently touched the mark of 30 million followers on Instagram on Saturday and shared a short video on the platform thanking his fans for it.

In the video, he first thanked fans with folded hands and then a salute.