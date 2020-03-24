COVID: SBI lists precautions you must follow while using ATM

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) listed precautions that must be followed while using ATM in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Here’s the list of precautions

Avoid entering the ATM room if it is already in use Stay sanitized Avoid touching areas in the ATM room Persons suffering from flue must avoid using ATM. While sneezing or coughing, persons should cover their mouth and nose.

SBI appeals customers

Apart from precautionary measures, SBI appealed customers to avoid visiting the bank branch by using internet banking, YONO app and ATM services as the bank is working with a minimum number of staff due to coronavirus outbreak.

However, the bank will deliver basic services such as cash deposit, withdrawal, remittances, clearing of cheques and government transactions.

Coronavirus cases in India surges

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 492. The figure includes at least 41 foreign nationals and the nine deaths.

As the number of coronavirus cases surged in the past few days, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till 31st March.

