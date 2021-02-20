Covid scourge: BMC seals 1,305 Mumbai buildings in 72 hrs

Mumbai, Feb 20 : The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed a staggering 1,305 buildings/floors in the past 72 hours where fresh Covid-19 patients have been detected, officials said here on Saturday.

Going all-out to curb the spread of the contagion, the officials said that the action was taken after the rules for sealing buildings were further tightened by the BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal this week in the wake of increasing cases in the country’s commercial capital, mostly in the eastern and western suburbs.

“The number of buildings/floor sealed has gone up from 321 to 1,305 in the past three days alone The highest number is in Mulund (T-Ward) with 233 buildings/floors followed by Ghatkopar (N -Ward) and Goregaon (P-South Ward) with 125 buldings/floors each,” said the official.

Till Friday, the city had a total of 2,749 Covid-19 positive cases including the highest 514 in T-Ward (Mulund), 244 in H-West Ward (Bandra), 237 in P-South Ward (Goregaon), 230 in M-West Ward (Mahul), 227 in S-Ward (Bhandup).

Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region continue to lead the country in terms of Covid-19 fatalities – 11,437 (city) and 19,743 (MMR) – and the total cases reported are 317,310 and 710,425, respectively.

