Covid spread in neighbouring states, people must be alert: Sangareddy Collector

Sangareddy: In view of the spike in Covid cases in neighbouring states, Sangareddy Collector Hemant Rao advised the people to be alert. In spite of the decrease in Covid cases, he requested people to be watchful and take all the preventive measures such as maintaining two-meter social distance, wearing a mask, wash hands by using sanitisers. Those with Coronavirus like symptoms must visit government hospitals where the patients are treated well. “No one should treat Coronavirus lightly”, said Hemant Rao through a Tele-conference.

“The health officials in Center and the state have been alerted about the likelihood of a second wave of Coronavirus. All the Mandal officials must create awareness among the people to stay safe and use a mask while going out,” Rao said.

“All the front officials are being administered Covid vaccine. All officials of Police, Health, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Department shall be administered covid vaccine on 24 February 2021 from 9 am to 3 pm,” informed the Collector.