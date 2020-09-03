Covid surge continues unabated in Andhra with over 10K daily count

Amaravati, Sep 3 : The surge in Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh continued unabated with the state adding 10,199 new cases while 75 more people succumbed to the virus, officials said on Thursday.

For the ninth consecutive day, the daily jump in new infections did not fall below 10,000 mark, pushing the tally to 4,65,730.

With 75 fatalities during the last 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 4,200. The state’s mortality rate is 0.90 per cent against the national average of 1.75 per cent.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district reported a maximum of 10 deaths during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Thursday. Nine fatalities each were reported from Chittoor and Guntur, seven each in Anantapur, Krishna and West Godavari districts, while six persons succumbed in Nellore, five in Kadapa, and four each in Kurnool and Srikakulam.

Three deaths occurred in Prakasam and two each in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts.

Chittoor continued to top the list with 448 deaths, followed by East Godavari (415), Guntur (396) and Kurnool (387).

During the last 24 hours, 1,090 cases were reported from East Godavari district, pushing the district’s tally to 62,900, the highest in the state. As many as 982 cases were reported from Nellore district and 926 from Prakasam.

The 24-hour period also saw 9,499 people recovering from the virus. With this, the cumulative recoveries rose to 3,57,829, improving the recovery rate to 76.83 per cent. The average recovery rate for the country is 77.09 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state mounted to 1,03,701. East Godavari has a maximum of 18,873 active cases, followed by 11,794 in Prakasam, 9,295 in Chittoor, 8,353 in Vizianagaram and 7,787 in Guntur.

During the last 24 hours, the authorities conducted 62,225 tests comprising 32,177 VRDL/Truenat/NACO tests and 30,048 rapid antigen tests. With this, the state has so far tested 39,05,775 samples, the fourth-highest in the country. The state has conducted 73,142 tests per million against the national average of 32,811.

