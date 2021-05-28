Covid tally crosses 25-lakh in Karnataka; deaths 476

Bengaluru, May 28 : Ranking after Maharashtra on the pandemic tracker, Karnataka’s Covid tally crossed the 25-lakh mark, with 24,214 new cases in a day, while 476 succumbed to the infection, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

“With 24,214 new cases registered on Wednesday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 25,23,998, including 4,02,203 active cases, while 20,94,369 patients recovered so far, with 31,459 discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 5,949 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 11,43,878, including 2,06,390 active cases, while recoveries rose to 9,25,066, with 6,643 discharged in the last 24 hours.

The virus has claimed 476 lives, including 273 in Bengaluru during the day, taking the state’s death toll to 27,405 and the city’s toll to 12,421 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts where over 1,000 positive cases were reported on Wednesday are 2,240 in Mysuru, 1,515 in Hassan, 1,219 in Tumakur and 1,147 in Belagavi, with the rest in the remaining 26 districts across the state.

Out of 1,37,643 tests conducted across the state during the day, 29,885 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,07,758 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 17.59 per cent and case fatality rate 1.96 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 1,58,718 people, including 65,381 above 45 years of age and 83,850 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,27,54,056 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.