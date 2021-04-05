Covid: Telangana Health minister warns private hospitals against overcharging

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister E. Rajender has warned the private hospitals against charging Covid patients beyond rates allowed by the state.

The Health Minister directed the private hospitals to charge the fees prescribed by the state government and also to win the trust of the people with their noble act.

He asked the people to be vigilant on covid-19 and appealed to them to follow the instructions directed to them by the health department.

The minister instructed the officials with the rise in the number of cases in the neighbouring states, the attention should be on those who are coming from villages to states.

The minister asked the people aged above 45 years to take the vaccine. He also asked people to undergo a Covid test if they feel the symptoms of the disease.

He asked the health officials to once again work in a war-like mode to contain the spread of the virus and ensure the availability of medicines and essentials for the public.