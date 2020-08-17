Covid test for MLAs before UP assembly session

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th August 2020 3:52 pm IST

Lucknow, Aug 17 : All Uttar Pradesh legislators will have to undergo antigen tests for the confirmation of Covid-19 before they participate in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature that begins on August 20.

The state is already witnessing a spurt in COVID cases and two UP ministers – Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun – have succumbed to the deadly virus this month.

According to sources, the speaker of the state assembly Hriday Narain Dixit has already discussed the issue with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and both have agreed to this in principle.

READ:  UNSC fails to adopt resolution to extend Iran arms embargo

A senior official of the Vidhan Sabha secretariat said that the health department had been directed to make arrangements for conducting the test for all MLAs.

Preparations have already been made for testing of all 125 secretariat staff as well as security staff.

Meanwhile, seating arrangements for the session have been made keeping in mind the COVID protocol and maintaining social distancing norms. It has also been decided that first time MLAs would be asked to take seats on the first floor, while the ground floor would be reserved for seniors.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Odisha records highest 1-day spike of 1,981 corona cases
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close