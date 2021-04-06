Covid testing: Shortage of medical staff at diagnostic centers, long queues, public scare

Hyderabad: In spite of the claims by the State government and the Health Department to increase Corona testing and identify the patients, there is a growing grouse of the public that no staff is available at the testing centers.

It is said that the staff does not reach the Corona testing centers till 11 am even though the time for the testing is up to 12.30 pm. This situation is causing great inconvenience to those coming to the centers for voluntary testing.

There are 1064 rapid antigen testing centers in Telangana state. Similarly, there are 20 centers for RTP-CR and other testings to identify the Coronavirus.

In spite of the huge number of antigen testing centers, the delay of testing staff to reach these centers is the common grouse among the public.

The visitors at the Golconda testing center said the late arrival of the medical staff is a normal occurrence. Those coming for testing have to stay in the queue for hours.

“Those healthy persons who come for testing and stay for hours in the queue may contract the virus from others who are suspected to carry it,” youth at the center said.

“The wait at queues must end by obligating the medical staff to come on time and make better arrangements for safety and distancing protocols for the visitors, ” opined the youth.

Golconda, Malakpet, and other areas are identified as “Corona Hotspot”. If negligence is being displayed at these places, one can imagine the situation in other areas of the city.