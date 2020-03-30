COVID times: Flim Stars underscore preventive measures

Hyderabad: The leading stars of Telugu Cinema have come together to create awareness about the deadly effects of coronavirus and ask people to remain indoors.

The mega stars include Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej Konidela. They have come out with a short music video. Music director Koti has teamed up with them and recorded a video on coronavirus. The video has gone viral.

Meanwhile, actress like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have also shared videos showing how their quarantine life is all turned out to be about washing utensils, cooking and house cleaning.

Contributing his share to the awareness campaign, bhai Salman Khan has focused his work how public is being negligent and how it would affect public health. In his video he speaks about the importance of social distancing in these troubled times and staying home.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.