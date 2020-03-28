COVID times: Hyderabadi people plea for help at MP border

Nihad Amani

Hyderabad: As per the orders across the nation, travelers have been have stranded in different parts of the country. With public and commercial transportation now ceased as part of containment efforts, many Hyderabad residents are hard pressed to return home.

A tourist bus was held at Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan borders with more than 70 people who were on a pilgrimage to Ajmer for an Urs-e- Shareef (death anniversary Khaja Moinuddin Chishti – fact check this or just put death anniversary of a Sufi saint).

One of the traveler’s states that “We are starving for food and water and we request our chief minister KCR sahib to help us. We have little children with us who are crying for food.”

“More over we urgently need to reach Hyderabad as our brother in Hyderabad had died and we need to be there in his funeral,” he adds.

Among the women, one of them appealed, “We request our Asad Uddin Sahab, Mahmood Ali sahib, and KCR sahaab to provide us with help and call us back to our city.”

While being recording the on a video through which he implored the authorities to help, an elderly man could not hold back his tears as he asked the government to help them make their way back to their city.

They have been stopped by the highway police in the middle of their journey, they have run out of money and are struggling for food and water.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.